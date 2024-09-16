KuCoin Token (KCS) Market Cap Hits $899.90 Million

KuCoin Token (KCS) traded down 1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on September 16th. In the last seven days, KuCoin Token has traded down 5.1% against the U.S. dollar. KuCoin Token has a total market cap of $899.90 million and approximately $945,578.76 worth of KuCoin Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One KuCoin Token token can now be purchased for $7.63 or 0.00013180 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About KuCoin Token

KuCoin Token was first traded on September 15th, 2017. KuCoin Token’s total supply is 142,906,971 tokens and its circulating supply is 117,906,971 tokens. The Reddit community for KuCoin Token is https://reddit.com/r/kucoin. KuCoin Token’s official Twitter account is @kucoincom. The official website for KuCoin Token is www.kucoin.com.

Buying and Selling KuCoin Token

According to CryptoCompare, “KuCoin Token (KCS) is the native token of the KuCoin exchange, which was launched in 2017 as a profit-sharing token that offers value to traders. Initially, KCS was an ERC-20 token running on the Ethereum network, supported by most Ethereum wallets. It has multiple uses within the KuCoin ecosystem. It serves as a utility token used for trading fees on the KuCoin Exchange.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as KuCoin Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade KuCoin Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase KuCoin Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

