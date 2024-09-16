Li Ning Company Limited (OTCMKTS:LNNGY) Short Interest Update

Li Ning Company Limited (OTCMKTS:LNNGY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 29,100 shares, a drop of 21.6% from the August 15th total of 37,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 29,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Li Ning Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of OTCMKTS LNNGY opened at $41.68 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $45.83 and its 200 day moving average is $57.54. Li Ning has a 52 week low of $39.26 and a 52 week high of $117.70.

Li Ning Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be given a $1.2516 dividend. This is a boost from Li Ning’s previous dividend of $0.57. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th.

Li Ning Company Profile

Li Ning Company Limited, a sports brand company, engages in the research and development, design, manufacture, marketing, distribution, and retail of sporting goods in the People's Republic of China. The company offers sporting goods, including professional and leisure footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories under the LI-NING brand.

