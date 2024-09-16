Liberty Energy Inc. (NYSE:LBRT) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Liberty Energy Inc. (NYSE:LBRT – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 17,070,000 shares, a drop of 15.3% from the August 15th total of 20,150,000 shares. Approximately 10.7% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 2,230,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 7.7 days.

In related news, CFO Michael Stock sold 4,374 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.01, for a total transaction of $91,897.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 785,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,497,199.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Christopher A. Wright sold 20,000 shares of Liberty Energy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.26, for a total transaction of $405,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,758,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,893,551.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Michael Stock sold 4,374 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.01, for a total transaction of $91,897.74. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 785,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,497,199.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 75,000 shares of company stock worth $1,580,981. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Foundry Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Liberty Energy by 15.6% in the 1st quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 209,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,332,000 after purchasing an additional 28,153 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Liberty Energy by 114.2% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 174,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,611,000 after buying an additional 92,923 shares in the last quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Liberty Energy by 14.1% during the first quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 1,338,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,732,000 after acquiring an additional 165,400 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management raised its position in Liberty Energy by 60.2% in the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,437,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,775,000 after acquiring an additional 539,861 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Edgestream Partners L.P. acquired a new stake in Liberty Energy in the first quarter valued at $690,000. 98.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have weighed in on LBRT shares. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Liberty Energy from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 15th. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Liberty Energy from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Citigroup raised shares of Liberty Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $24.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Liberty Energy from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, TD Cowen reduced their target price on Liberty Energy from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.78.

Shares of NYSE:LBRT traded up $0.68 on Monday, reaching $20.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,361,241 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,527,137. Liberty Energy has a 52-week low of $16.33 and a 52-week high of $24.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.27, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.68. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $20.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

Liberty Energy (NYSE:LBRT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.01. Liberty Energy had a return on equity of 22.85% and a net margin of 9.53%. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.87 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Liberty Energy will post 2.17 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 20th. Investors of record on Friday, September 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 6th. Liberty Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.22%.

Liberty Energy Inc provides hydraulic services and related technologies to onshore oil and natural gas exploration, and production companies in North America. The company offers hydraulic fracturing services, including complementary services, such as wireline services, proppant delivery solutions, field gas processing and treating, compressed natural gas (CNG) delivery, data analytics, related goods comprising sand mine operations, and technologies; and well site fueling and logistics.

