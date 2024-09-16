Lilium (NASDAQ:LILMW) Short Interest Update

Lilium (NASDAQ:LILMW – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 14,900 shares, a growth of 50.5% from the August 15th total of 9,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 31,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Lilium Trading Up 16.8 %

LILMW traded up $0.01 during trading on Monday, reaching $0.10. The company had a trading volume of 5,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,797. Lilium has a 12-month low of $0.06 and a 12-month high of $0.20. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.10.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Lilium stock. RS Crum Inc. bought a new position in shares of Lilium (NASDAQ:LILMW – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 534,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,000.

About Lilium

Lilium N.V. engages in the research and development of electric vertical takeoff and landing aircrafts and jet for use in high-speed air transport system for people and goods. It also provides aircraft manufacturer services, including training services, maintenance operations, material management and global distribution, flight operations support, ground service equipment, and digital solutions.

