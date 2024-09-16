Limbach (NASDAQ:LMB) Sets New 1-Year High at $75.05

Limbach Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMB – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $75.05 and last traded at $75.05, with a volume of 24906 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $71.99.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Limbach from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th.

Get Limbach alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on Limbach

Limbach Trading Up 1.8 %

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $61.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $53.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $826.20 million, a PE ratio of 33.48, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.63.

Limbach (NASDAQ:LMB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The construction company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.13. Limbach had a return on equity of 21.06% and a net margin of 5.08%. The firm had revenue of $122.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $123.50 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.46 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Limbach Holdings, Inc. will post 2.43 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Joshua Horowitz sold 8,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.14, for a total transaction of $520,432.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 223,272 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,204,306.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 40,072 shares of company stock valued at $2,418,821. Company insiders own 10.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Grizzlyrock Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Limbach during the 4th quarter valued at $602,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Limbach by 6.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 566,501 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $23,464,000 after purchasing an additional 32,030 shares during the last quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Limbach in the fourth quarter worth about $267,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Limbach by 368.5% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 71,878 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,977,000 after purchasing an additional 56,535 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Limbach during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $3,532,000. Institutional investors own 55.85% of the company’s stock.

Limbach Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Limbach Holdings, Inc operates as a building systems solution company in the United States. It operates through two segments, General Contractor Relationships and Owner Direct Relationships. The company engages in the construction and renovation projects that involve primarily include mechanical, plumbing, and electrical services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Limbach Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Limbach and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.