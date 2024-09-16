Linde plc (NASDAQ:LIN) is Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA’s 10th Largest Position

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA decreased its position in shares of Linde plc (NASDAQ:LIN – Free Report) by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,357,541 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,365,849 shares during the period. Linde accounts for approximately 1.3% of Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA’s holdings in Linde were worth $4,106,183,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new stake in Linde during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Summit Securities Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Linde during the second quarter worth $28,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Linde in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Linde by 49.0% in the 1st quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 73 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the period. Finally, Johnson Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Linde by 44.4% in the 4th quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 78 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the period. 82.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Linde news, VP John Panikar sold 10,025 shares of Linde stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $462.75, for a total value of $4,639,068.75. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 17,584 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,136,996. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LIN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Linde from $460.00 to $510.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Bank of America increased their price objective on Linde from $495.00 to $516.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Linde from $430.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $477.00 price target on shares of Linde in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on Linde from $490.00 to $475.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $484.18.

Linde Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of LIN stock opened at $468.81 on Monday. Linde plc has a twelve month low of $361.02 and a twelve month high of $479.79. The company has a market capitalization of $223.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.37, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.94. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $454.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $448.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Linde (NASDAQ:LIN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported $3.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.79 by $0.06. Linde had a net margin of 19.49% and a return on equity of 17.92%. The business had revenue of $8.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.57 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Linde plc will post 15.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Linde Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 4th will be paid a $1.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 4th. This represents a $5.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.19%. Linde’s payout ratio is currently 43.13%.

About Linde

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and South Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

Further Reading

