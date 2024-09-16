Litecoin (LTC) Price Tops $63.28 on Exchanges

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on September 16th. Litecoin has a total market capitalization of $4.74 billion and approximately $235.90 million worth of Litecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Litecoin has traded up 4.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Litecoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $63.28 or 0.00107892 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000173 BTC.
- UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.74 or 0.00009779 BTC.
- NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.
- MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.
- Polymath (POLY) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0695 or 0.00000119 BTC.
- Lotto (LOTTO) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- DEI (DEI) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0129 or 0.00000020 BTC.
About Litecoin
LTC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on October 13th, 2011. Litecoin’s total supply is 84,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 74,980,169 coins. The official website for Litecoin is litecoin.org. Litecoin’s official message board is litecointalk.io. Litecoin’s official Twitter account is @litecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Litecoin is https://reddit.com/r/litecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Litecoin Coin Trading
Investors seeking to acquire Litecoin using US dollars directly can do so using Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX.
Receive News & Updates for Litecoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Litecoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.