Lubert Adler Management Company LP Buys 852,857 Shares of Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI)

Lubert Adler Management Company LP increased its position in shares of Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI – Free Report) by 47.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,664,735 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 852,857 shares during the quarter. Albertsons Companies accounts for 96.0% of Lubert Adler Management Company LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Lubert Adler Management Company LP owned approximately 0.46% of Albertsons Companies worth $52,629,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Albertsons Companies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Albertsons Companies by 108.4% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,230 shares during the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Albertsons Companies in the fourth quarter valued at $62,000. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Albertsons Companies by 2,948.4% during the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 2,801 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UniSuper Management Pty Ltd increased its position in Albertsons Companies by 133.3% during the 1st quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd now owns 4,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter. 71.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $27.25 target price on shares of Albertsons Companies in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Albertsons Companies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $24.45.

Shares of NYSE:ACI opened at $19.06 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $11.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.49. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.23. Albertsons Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.80 and a 52 week high of $23.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67.

Albertsons Companies (NYSE:ACI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $24.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.16 billion. Albertsons Companies had a net margin of 1.41% and a return on equity of 56.01%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.89 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Albertsons Companies, Inc. will post 2.26 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 26th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 26th. Albertsons Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.52%.

Albertsons Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of food and drug stores in the United States. The company’s food and drug retail stores offer grocery products, general merchandise, health and beauty care products, pharmacy, fuel, and other items and services. It also manufactures and processes food products for sale in stores.

