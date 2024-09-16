Luokung Technology Corp. (NASDAQ:LKCO) Short Interest Down 30.2% in August

Luokung Technology Corp. (NASDAQ:LKCO – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 286,300 shares, a decrease of 30.2% from the August 15th total of 410,300 shares. Currently, 1.9% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 42,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.7 days.

Luokung Technology Trading Down 5.5 %

Luokung Technology stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $0.58. The stock had a trading volume of 718,951 shares, compared to its average volume of 83,636. Luokung Technology has a twelve month low of $0.41 and a twelve month high of $1.08. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.65.

Shares of Luokung Technology are going to reverse split on Tuesday, September 17th. The 1-8 reverse split was announced on Thursday, September 12th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the market closes on Monday, September 16th.

Luokung Technology Company Profile

Luokung Technology Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of location-based services and mobile application products for long distance rail travelers in the People's Republic of China. It offers Luokuang mobile application, which provides business to customer (B2C) location-based services; and SuperEngine that offers business to business (B2B) and business to government (B2G) services in connection with spatial-temporal big data processing.

