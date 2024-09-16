Lyell Wealth Management LP Increases Stake in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (NYSEARCA:XHB)

Lyell Wealth Management LP increased its position in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (NYSEARCA:XHB – Free Report) by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,595 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP’s holdings in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF were worth $667,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Family Firm Inc. bought a new position in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $62,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $63,000. VitalStone Financial LLC boosted its stake in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 13,920.0% in the 4th quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 701 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 696 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its stake in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 238.1% in the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 710 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $88,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA XHB opened at $119.53 on Monday. SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF has a 52 week low of $69.32 and a 52 week high of $121.23. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $112.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $107.29. The company has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.57 and a beta of 1.38.

SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Homebuilders Select Industry Index. The S&P Homebuilders Select Industry Index represents the homebuilding sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

