Lyell Wealth Management LP Sells 3,414 Shares of Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC)

Lyell Wealth Management LP lowered its holdings in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC – Free Report) by 56.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,585 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,414 shares during the quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP’s holdings in Generac were worth $342,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Generac during the second quarter valued at $98,282,000. Condor Capital Management purchased a new position in Generac during the second quarter valued at $1,408,000. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC raised its stake in Generac by 31.0% during the second quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 2,705 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $358,000 after buying an additional 640 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in Generac by 7.6% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 9,811 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,297,000 after buying an additional 691 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Generac by 384.5% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,623 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 1,288 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.04% of the company’s stock.

GNRC opened at $140.53 on Monday. Generac Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $79.86 and a one year high of $169.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.45 billion, a PE ratio of 38.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.38. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $149.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $138.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 2.25.

Generac ( NYSE:GNRC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The technology company reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.15. Generac had a return on equity of 15.35% and a net margin of 6.03%. The firm had revenue of $998.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.08 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 6.52 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.39, for a total value of $666,950.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 577,177 shares in the company, valued at $76,989,640.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have commented on GNRC shares. Oppenheimer lowered Generac from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on Generac from $177.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Generac from $139.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Roth Mkm lifted their target price on Generac from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Generac from $142.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Generac currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $154.71.

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes various energy technology products and solution worldwide. The company offers residential automatic standby generators, automatic transfer switch, air-cooled engine residential standby generators, and liquid-cooled engine generators; Mobile Link, a remote monitoring system for home standby generators; residential storage solution, which consists of a system of batteries, an inverter, photovoltaic optimizers, power electronic controls, and other components; smart home solutions, such as smart thermostats and a suite of home monitoring products.

