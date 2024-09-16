Mader Group Limited (MAD) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 18th

Mader Group Limited (ASX:MAD – Get Free Report) declared a final dividend on Monday, September 16th, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.04 per share on Thursday, October 3rd. This represents a yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 18th. This is a boost from Mader Group’s previous final dividend of $0.03.

Mader Group Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.48, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.40.

Insider Activity at Mader Group

In other Mader Group news, insider Luke Mader sold 10,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of A$6.15 ($4.10), for a total transaction of A$61,500,000.00 ($41,000,000.00). In related news, insider Luke Mader sold 10,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of A$6.15 ($4.10), for a total value of A$61,500,000.00 ($41,000,000.00). Also, insider Justin Nuich bought 750,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of A$5.04 ($3.36) per share, for a total transaction of A$3,780,000.00 ($2,520,000.00). 74.64% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Mader Group

Mader Group Limited, a contracting company, provides specialist technical services in the mining, energy, and industrial sectors in Australia and internationally. It offers fabrication and line boring, electrical services, mechanical maintenance, and component exchange; infrastructure maintenance, rail services, power generation and marine, road transport maintenance, maintenance project, specialised tool hire, clean team, maintenance centre, and training and mentoring services.

