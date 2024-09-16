Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDGL) Shares Sold by AlpInvest Partners B.V.

AlpInvest Partners B.V. lowered its holdings in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDGL – Free Report) by 20.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 84,595 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 21,149 shares during the quarter. Madrigal Pharmaceuticals accounts for about 8.5% of AlpInvest Partners B.V.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. AlpInvest Partners B.V. owned about 0.40% of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals worth $23,700,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDGL. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 1,633.3% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 104 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the period. EntryPoint Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 36.8% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 145 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. bought a new stake in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, Quest Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 5,225.0% in the second quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 213 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. 98.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MDGL stock opened at $241.80 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 8.72, a quick ratio of 8.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $260.84 and its 200-day moving average is $250.50. Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $119.76 and a 1 year high of $299.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.47 and a beta of -0.43.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:MDGL Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($7.10) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($7.55) by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $14.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.25 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($4.69) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 146280.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -27.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Madrigal Pharmaceuticals news, CEO William John Sibold sold 6,363 shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.83, for a total transaction of $1,551,490.29. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 55,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,626,927.21. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 23.92% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on MDGL shares. JMP Securities boosted their price target on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from $381.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from $382.00 to $371.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from $405.00 to $360.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Madrigal Pharmaceuticals to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $343.83.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutics for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) in the United States. Its lead product candidate is resmetirom, a liver-directed thyroid hormone receptor beta agonist, which is in Phase 3 clinical trials for treating NASH.

