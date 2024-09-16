Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) PT Lowered to $32.00 at Mizuho

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO – Get Free Report) had its price objective reduced by analysts at Mizuho from $34.00 to $32.00 in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock. Mizuho’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 20.57% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Scotiabank dropped their price target on Marathon Oil from $29.00 to $27.61 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $29.00 price target (down previously from $38.00) on shares of Marathon Oil in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Susquehanna dropped their target price on shares of Marathon Oil from $39.00 to $37.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Marathon Oil from $29.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Marathon Oil from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.76.

MRO stock traded up $0.41 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $26.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 510,189 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,504,039. The company has a market cap of $14.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.97 and a beta of 2.16. Marathon Oil has a 12 month low of $21.81 and a 12 month high of $30.06. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $27.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by ($0.06). Marathon Oil had a return on equity of 13.81% and a net margin of 22.12%. The company had revenue of $1.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.69 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.48 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Marathon Oil will post 2.76 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP Michael A. Henderson sold 38,000 shares of Marathon Oil stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.21, for a total value of $1,033,980.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 76,828 shares in the company, valued at $2,090,489.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.35% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. HWG Holdings LP bought a new position in Marathon Oil in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Marathon Oil in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Marathon Oil by 226.0% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 978 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 678 shares during the period. Founders Capital Management boosted its position in shares of Marathon Oil by 100.0% during the second quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 1,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Highbridge Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Marathon Oil in the second quarter worth $29,000. 77.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Marathon Oil Corporation, an independent exploration and production company, engages in exploration, production, and marketing of crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in the United States and internationally. The company also produces and markets products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol.

