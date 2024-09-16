Maravai LifeSciences (NASDAQ:MRVI) Shares Up 5.8%

Shares of Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVI – Get Free Report) were up 5.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $8.90 and last traded at $8.88. Approximately 923,696 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 61% from the average daily volume of 2,379,746 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.39.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have issued reports on MRVI. Morgan Stanley downgraded Maravai LifeSciences from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $11.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Maravai LifeSciences from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Maravai LifeSciences in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Maravai LifeSciences from $8.50 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Maravai LifeSciences in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $10.78.

Maravai LifeSciences Trading Up 8.9 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 9.28 and a current ratio of 10.00. The stock has a market cap of $2.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.01 and a beta of 0.01. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $8.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.53.

Maravai LifeSciences (NASDAQ:MRVI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $73.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.64 million. Maravai LifeSciences had a negative net margin of 47.41% and a negative return on equity of 4.78%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.06) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. will post -0.17 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. QRG Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Maravai LifeSciences by 11.7% during the first quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 17,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 1,796 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in shares of Maravai LifeSciences by 310.2% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 2,711 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp lifted its position in Maravai LifeSciences by 17.3% in the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 20,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after buying an additional 2,972 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Maravai LifeSciences by 5.1% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 73,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $639,000 after buying an additional 3,575 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Maravai LifeSciences in the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. 50.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Maravai LifeSciences

Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc, a life sciences company, provides products to enable the development of drug therapies, diagnostics, novel vaccines, and support research on human diseases worldwide. The company’s products address the key phases of biopharmaceutical development and include nucleic acids for diagnostic and therapeutic applications, antibody-based products to detect impurities during the production of biopharmaceutical products, and products to detect the expression of proteins in tissues of various species.

