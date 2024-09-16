Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC Decreases Holdings in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC decreased its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Free Report) by 17.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,650 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 3,376 shares during the period. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $4,038,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sachetta LLC purchased a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Security National Bank purchased a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Transcendent Capital Group LLC bought a new position in Air Products and Chemicals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Thompson Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Air Products and Chemicals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Institutional investors own 81.66% of the company’s stock.

Air Products and Chemicals Stock Up 1.5 %

APD stock opened at $284.13 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $271.06 and a 200 day moving average of $258.02. The firm has a market cap of $63.16 billion, a PE ratio of 25.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.82. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $212.24 and a twelve month high of $307.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Air Products and Chemicals Dividend Announcement

Air Products and Chemicals ( NYSE:APD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $3.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.04 by $0.16. Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 21.24% and a return on equity of 16.53%. The business had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.04 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 12.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 1st will be given a $1.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 1st. This represents a $7.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.49%. Air Products and Chemicals’s payout ratio is 63.90%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently commented on APD. StockNews.com lowered shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $290.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. UBS Group upped their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $276.00 to $281.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $300.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $275.00 to $312.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $297.40.

Air Products and Chemicals Profile

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and related services in the Americas, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, India, and internationally. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, and syngas; and specialty gases for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, manufacturing, electronics, energy production, medical, food, and metals.

