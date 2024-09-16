Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC Has $3.07 Million Position in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM)

Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC lowered its stake in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM – Free Report) by 1.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 66,525 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust were worth $3,066,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mills Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 2.2% during the second quarter. Mills Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 45,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,084,000 after purchasing an additional 985 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 18.2% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 786,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,243,000 after acquiring an additional 120,850 shares in the last quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC lifted its position in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 85,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,930,000 after acquiring an additional 1,790 shares in the last quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC lifted its position in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 98.9% in the 2nd quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 44,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,040,000 after acquiring an additional 22,007 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,054,000.

SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust Stock Up 1.0 %

GLDM opened at $51.19 on Monday. SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust has a 12 month low of $35.99 and a 12 month high of $51.25. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.63.

SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust Company Profile

The SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (GLDM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the LBMA Gold Price index. The fund tracks the gold spot price, less expenses and liabilities, using gold bars held in London vaults. GLDM was launched on Jun 25, 2018 and is issued by State Street.

