Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC Lowers Stock Position in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC lessened its stake in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 1.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 9,611 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $2,225,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in American Express by 62.5% in the first quarter. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC now owns 130 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Scarborough Advisors LLC bought a new stake in American Express during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Sachetta LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Express in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of American Express during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of American Express by 42.2% during the 2nd quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. now owns 165 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.33% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have issued reports on AXP shares. Compass Point started coverage on American Express in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $260.00 target price for the company. Citigroup started coverage on shares of American Express in a research report on Monday, June 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $250.00 target price on the stock. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their price target on shares of American Express from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of American Express in a report on Monday, June 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on American Express from $240.00 to $268.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $230.70.

American Express Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of American Express stock opened at $259.00 on Monday. American Express has a 1 year low of $140.91 and a 1 year high of $261.75. The firm has a market cap of $186.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.33, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a 50-day moving average of $246.33 and a 200 day moving average of $235.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.66.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 19th. The payment services company reported $3.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.26 by $0.23. American Express had a return on equity of 32.94% and a net margin of 15.53%. The firm had revenue of $16.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.60 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.89 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that American Express will post 13.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About American Express

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as integrated payments company in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, New Zealand, Latin America, Canada, the Caribbean, and Internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Consumer Services, Commercial Services, International Card Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

