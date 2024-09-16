Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC Sells 1,250 Shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC trimmed its stake in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 323,704 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after selling 1,250 shares during the period. eBay makes up approximately 2.0% of Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in eBay were worth $17,389,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of eBay during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC increased its stake in eBay by 894.2% in the second quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 517 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 465 shares during the last quarter. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in eBay during the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in eBay during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, LRI Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of eBay in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. 87.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

eBay Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ EBAY opened at $63.44 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25. eBay Inc. has a 1 year low of $37.17 and a 1 year high of $63.90. The company’s 50-day moving average is $56.55 and its 200 day moving average is $53.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.32.

eBay Dividend Announcement

eBay ( NASDAQ:EBAY Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The e-commerce company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.88. The firm had revenue of $2.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.53 billion. eBay had a return on equity of 29.69% and a net margin of 26.41%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that eBay Inc. will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 30th. eBay’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.51%.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Edward O. Garcia sold 986 shares of eBay stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.85, for a total transaction of $52,110.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 37,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,962,109.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

EBAY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com downgraded eBay from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of eBay from $38.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of eBay from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of eBay from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on eBay from $57.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.90.

About eBay

eBay Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States, the United Kingdom, China, Germany, and internationally. The company’s marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com, off-platform businesses, and the eBay suite of mobile apps.

