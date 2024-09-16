Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Grows Position in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT – Free Report) by 36.9% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 4,754,647 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,282,676 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA’s holdings in Hilton Worldwide were worth $1,037,464,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Hilton Worldwide by 2.1% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,326,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,035,125,000 after purchasing an additional 190,429 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,044,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,715,908,000 after acquiring an additional 761,104 shares during the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC grew its position in Hilton Worldwide by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 3,826,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $696,680,000 after acquiring an additional 216,219 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its position in Hilton Worldwide by 66.3% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,127,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $667,148,000 after purchasing an additional 1,246,662 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $475,073,000. 95.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Hilton Worldwide stock opened at $216.82 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $53.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.13, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.31. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $214.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $209.38. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $146.00 and a 1 year high of $229.03.

Hilton Worldwide ( NYSE:HLT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $2.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.90 billion. Hilton Worldwide had a net margin of 11.20% and a negative return on equity of 69.65%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.63 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. will post 7.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Friday, August 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 23rd. Hilton Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.04%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on HLT shares. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Hilton Worldwide from $216.00 to $215.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $209.00 to $208.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $200.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Macquarie upped their target price on Hilton Worldwide from $205.00 to $208.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hilton Worldwide has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $212.22.

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, engages in managing, franchising, owning, and leasing hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates luxury hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, and Conrad Hotels & Resorts brand; lifestyle hotels under the Canopy by Hilton, Curio Collection by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Tempo by Hilton, and Motto by Hilton brand; full service hotels under the Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, and DoubleTree by Hilton brand; service hotels under the Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, and Tru by Hilton brand; all-suite hotels under the Embassy Suites by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, and Home2 Suites by Hilton brand; and economy hotel under the Spark by Hilton brand, as well as Hilton Grand Vacations.

