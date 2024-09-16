Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Has $1.22 Billion Stake in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA reduced its holdings in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,190,798 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 8,313 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned approximately 0.30% of ASML worth $1,217,865,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ASML. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of ASML by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,719,153 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,668,386,000 after purchasing an additional 572,996 shares during the last quarter. Fayez Sarofim & Co bought a new stake in shares of ASML in the 1st quarter valued at $542,710,000. GQG Partners LLC raised its stake in ASML by 21.6% during the 1st quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 1,657,878 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,608,921,000 after buying an additional 294,784 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in ASML by 11,084.1% during the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 246,050 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $238,784,000 after acquiring an additional 243,850 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in ASML by 35.6% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 776,768 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $587,951,000 after acquiring an additional 203,860 shares during the period. 26.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ASML stock opened at $816.36 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $322.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. ASML Holding has a 12-month low of $563.99 and a 12-month high of $1,110.09. The business’s 50 day moving average is $898.19 and its 200-day moving average is $945.50.

ASML ( NASDAQ:ASML Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The semiconductor company reported $4.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.87 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $6.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6 billion. ASML had a net margin of 26.50% and a return on equity of 49.93%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $5.37 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that ASML Holding will post 20.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 29th were issued a $1.8732 dividend. This is an increase from ASML’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.34. This represents a $7.49 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 29th. ASML’s payout ratio is currently 28.50%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on ASML shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on ASML from $1,172.00 to $1,202.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. UBS Group lowered shares of ASML from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of ASML from $1,200.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of ASML from $1,150.00 to $1,185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Finally, Barclays upgraded ASML from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,147.80.

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems for chipmakers. It offers advanced semiconductor equipment systems, including lithography, metrology, and inspection systems. The company also provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

