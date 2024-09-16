Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Has $2.01 Billion Stock Position in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lowered its position in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Free Report) by 1.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,862,372 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 453,941 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned about 2.37% of Southern worth $2,006,144,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sanibel Captiva Trust Company Inc. bought a new position in shares of Southern during the 4th quarter valued at about $16,067,000. Summit Financial LLC bought a new position in Southern in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,288,000. Intech Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Southern by 382.0% in the first quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 41,790 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,998,000 after buying an additional 33,120 shares during the period. Nwam LLC increased its position in shares of Southern by 8.8% during the first quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 11,605 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $890,000 after acquiring an additional 937 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Angeles Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Southern by 13.3% during the fourth quarter. Angeles Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,202 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $365,000 after acquiring an additional 612 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Southern from $77.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Scotiabank boosted their target price on Southern from $87.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Southern from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Southern from $83.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Southern from $86.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Southern presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $83.71.

Southern stock opened at $89.44 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.91. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $85.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $78.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $97.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.11, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.52. The Southern Company has a 52 week low of $61.56 and a 52 week high of $90.34.

Southern (NYSE:SO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.19. Southern had a return on equity of 12.88% and a net margin of 17.67%. The business had revenue of $6.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.79 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that The Southern Company will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 19th were issued a dividend of $0.72 per share. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 19th. Southern’s dividend payout ratio is presently 74.42%.

In related news, EVP Bryan D. Anderson sold 6,565 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.54, for a total value of $587,830.10. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,467 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,981,575.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Bryan D. Anderson sold 6,565 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.54, for a total transaction of $587,830.10. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,981,575.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Sloane N. Drake sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.61, for a total transaction of $931,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,301,597.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 27,845 shares of company stock valued at $2,266,455. 0.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, gas distribution operations, and gas pipeline investments operations.

