Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Purchases 778,613 Shares of STERIS plc (NYSE:STE)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of STERIS plc (NYSE:STE – Free Report) by 13.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,442,805 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 778,613 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned approximately 6.52% of STERIS worth $1,414,453,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. First Personal Financial Services purchased a new position in STERIS in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. J.Safra Asset Management Corp increased its stake in STERIS by 77.9% during the first quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 121 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC raised its position in STERIS by 112.7% during the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 134 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of STERIS in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Pingora Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of STERIS in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. 94.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get STERIS alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on STE. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of STERIS in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of STERIS from $255.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $265.00 price objective on shares of STERIS in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $260.00 target price on shares of STERIS in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded STERIS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $246.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at STERIS

In related news, CFO Michael J. Tokich sold 23,332 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.00, for a total transaction of $5,763,004.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 42,930 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,603,710. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Michael J. Tokich sold 23,332 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.00, for a total transaction of $5,763,004.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 42,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,603,710. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Christopher S. Holland sold 473 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.68, for a total value of $113,368.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 582 shares in the company, valued at $139,493.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

STERIS Stock Performance

STE stock opened at $244.83 on Monday. STERIS plc has a 1-year low of $195.47 and a 1-year high of $248.24. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $234.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $225.20. The company has a market capitalization of $24.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.09 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 1.49.

STERIS (NYSE:STE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. STERIS had a net margin of 7.36% and a return on equity of 13.85%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.00 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that STERIS plc will post 9.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

STERIS Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.57 per share. This is a boost from STERIS’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 5th. STERIS’s dividend payout ratio is 59.69%.

STERIS Profile

(Free Report)

STERIS plc provides infection prevention products and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Healthcare, Applied Sterilization Technologies, Life Sciences, and Dental. The Healthcare segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; automated endoscope reprocessing system and tracking products; endoscopy accessories, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operation of a sterile processing department; and equipment used directly in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, and connectivity solutions, as well as equipment management services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for STERIS plc (NYSE:STE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for STERIS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STERIS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.