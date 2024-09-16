Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Raises Stock Holdings in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 48.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,906,877 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,922,674 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned about 0.61% of Salesforce worth $1,518,658,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Salesforce by 1.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 84,635,254 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $25,490,446,000 after buying an additional 1,008,841 shares during the period. Capital World Investors grew its position in shares of Salesforce by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 19,561,325 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $5,147,402,000 after acquiring an additional 457,463 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Salesforce by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 14,905,462 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $3,922,223,000 after purchasing an additional 736,986 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors raised its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 26.9% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 14,376,536 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $4,329,925,000 after purchasing an additional 3,044,611 shares during the period. Finally, Capital International Investors lifted its stake in Salesforce by 3.0% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 14,116,449 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $4,251,592,000 after purchasing an additional 407,834 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Salesforce stock opened at $254.57 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $246.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a fifty day moving average of $253.56 and a 200-day moving average of $267.91. Salesforce, Inc. has a 52-week low of $193.68 and a 52-week high of $318.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04.

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 28th. The CRM provider reported $2.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.20. Salesforce had a return on equity of 12.01% and a net margin of 15.44%. The firm had revenue of $9.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.22 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.63 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Salesforce, Inc. will post 7.55 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 18th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 18th. Salesforce’s dividend payout ratio is 28.78%.

Several analysts have issued reports on CRM shares. Citigroup boosted their target price on Salesforce from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Salesforce from $295.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Salesforce from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Macquarie cut their price target on Salesforce from $330.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 31st. Finally, FBN Securities upgraded Salesforce to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $305.55.

In other Salesforce news, insider Parker Harris sold 2,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.22, for a total transaction of $675,416.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 117,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,362,888.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Oscar Munoz acquired 2,051 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $243.69 per share, for a total transaction of $499,808.19. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 7,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,712,165.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Parker Harris sold 2,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.22, for a total value of $675,416.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 117,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,362,888.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 62,376 shares of company stock valued at $15,878,005 over the last three months. 3.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

