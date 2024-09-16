Mayville Engineering Company, Inc. (NYSE:MEC) Short Interest Update

Mayville Engineering Company, Inc. (NYSE:MEC – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 214,200 shares, a decline of 24.6% from the August 15th total of 284,200 shares. Currently, 1.4% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 120,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.8 days.

Mayville Engineering Stock Performance

NYSE MEC opened at $19.22 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $18.62 and its 200-day moving average is $16.13. The firm has a market cap of $394.53 million, a P/E ratio of 45.76 and a beta of 0.94. Mayville Engineering has a 12-month low of $9.72 and a 12-month high of $19.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Mayville Engineering (NYSE:MEC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $163.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $160.38 million. Mayville Engineering had a net margin of 1.69% and a return on equity of 5.81%. Sell-side analysts predict that Mayville Engineering will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Northland Securities increased their target price on Mayville Engineering from $20.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 14th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Ryan F. Raber sold 21,508 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.15, for a total value of $411,878.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 97,053 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,858,564.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Mayville Engineering

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mayville Engineering during the 1st quarter worth approximately $73,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its position in shares of Mayville Engineering by 49.6% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 5,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 1,799 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mayville Engineering in the 1st quarter valued at $147,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mayville Engineering in the second quarter worth $189,000. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Mayville Engineering during the 2nd quarter valued at about $191,000. Institutional investors own 45.44% of the company’s stock.

Mayville Engineering Company Profile

Mayville Engineering Company, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, design, prototyping and tooling, fabrication, aluminum extrusion, coating, and assembling of aftermarket components in the United States. It also supplies engineered components to original equipment manufacturers.

Featured Articles

