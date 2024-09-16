McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) Hits New 52-Week High at $85.49

Shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $85.49 and last traded at $84.74, with a volume of 99194 shares. The stock had previously closed at $83.76.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on MKC shares. TD Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $75.00 to $73.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Citigroup upgraded shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $68.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, McCormick & Company, Incorporated currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.25.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $77.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $73.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.86, a P/E/G ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.31.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 27th. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a return on equity of 14.63% and a net margin of 11.07%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.60 EPS. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, July 8th were paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 8th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.99%. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.31%.

In other McCormick & Company, Incorporated news, Director Lawrence Erik Kurzius sold 25,000 shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $1,875,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 199,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,944,350. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 22.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MKC. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC raised its stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 87.5% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the second quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 40.3% during the second quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 794 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. 79.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. It operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as condiments and sauces, and desserts.

