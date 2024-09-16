Medexus Pharmaceuticals (TSE:MDP) Stock Price Down 19.4%

Medexus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (TSE:MDP – Get Free Report) fell 19.4% on Monday . The company traded as low as C$2.12 and last traded at C$2.20. 99,482 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 121% from the average session volume of 44,971 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$2.73.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MDP. Stifel Canada raised Medexus Pharmaceuticals from a “moderate buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Medexus Pharmaceuticals from C$3.00 to C$3.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, Ventum Cap Mkts raised shares of Medexus Pharmaceuticals to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th.

Medexus Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of C$57.40 million, a PE ratio of 54.60 and a beta of 1.95. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$2.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$1.93.

Medexus Pharmaceuticals (TSE:MDP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported C$0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.04 by C$0.07. Medexus Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 1.00% and a return on equity of 3.95%. The company had revenue of C$37.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$36.95 million. Equities analysts forecast that Medexus Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post 0.1621295 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Medexus Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Medexus Pharmaceuticals Inc operates as a specialty pharmaceutical company in Canada and the United States. The company focuses on the therapeutic areas comprising oncology, hematology, rheumatology, auto-immune diseases, allergy, and dermatology. Its primary products are IXINITY, an intravenous recombinant factor IX therapeutic for use in patients 12 years of age or older with hemophilia B; Rasuvo and Metoject, a formulation of methotrexate designed to treat rheumatoid arthritis and other auto-immune diseases; Rupall, a prescription allergy medication; and Gleolan, an optical imaging agent indicated in patients with glioma as an adjunct for the visualization of malignant tissue during surgery.

