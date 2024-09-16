Melrose Industries (LON:MRO) Price Target Lowered to GBX 560 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Melrose Industries (LON:MRO – Free Report) had its price target trimmed by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 675 ($8.83) to GBX 560 ($7.32) in a report published on Friday, Digital Look reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the stock.

MRO has been the subject of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Melrose Industries to an outperform rating and set a GBX 650 ($8.50) price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Melrose Industries in a report on Friday, September 6th. They issued an equal weight rating and a GBX 500 ($6.54) price objective on the stock.

LON MRO traded down GBX 11.70 ($0.15) during trading hours on Friday, reaching GBX 467.20 ($6.11). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,989,057 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,013,042. The firm has a market capitalization of £6.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15,573.33, a P/E/G ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.51. Melrose Industries has a 1-year low of GBX 434.12 ($5.68) and a 1-year high of GBX 681.20 ($8.91). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.03, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 516.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 583.88.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 8th will be paid a GBX 2 ($0.03) dividend. This represents a yield of 0.34%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 8th. Melrose Industries’s payout ratio is currently -20,000.00%.

In other Melrose Industries news, insider Gillian Elcock purchased 3,680 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 453 ($5.92) per share, for a total transaction of £16,670.40 ($21,799.92). In other news, insider Gillian Elcock acquired 3,680 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 453 ($5.92) per share, for a total transaction of £16,670.40 ($21,799.92). Also, insider Matthew Gregory acquired 9,740 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 510 ($6.67) per share, with a total value of £49,674 ($64,958.81). 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Melrose Industries PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides aerospace components and systems to civil and defence markets in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Engines and Structures. The Engines segment offers structural engineered components; parts repair; and commercial and aftermarket contracts to engines original equipment manufacturers.

