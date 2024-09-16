Menard Financial Group LLC Grows Stock Position in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR)

Menard Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR – Free Report) by 31.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,199 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 759 shares during the period. Menard Financial Group LLC’s holdings in PACCAR were worth $329,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of PCAR. Jump Financial LLC increased its holdings in PACCAR by 12.9% during the 4th quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 3,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $389,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in PACCAR by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 13,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,347,000 after purchasing an additional 858 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in PACCAR by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 50,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,954,000 after purchasing an additional 1,893 shares during the period. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in PACCAR by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the period. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in PACCAR by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on PCAR shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on PACCAR from $121.00 to $109.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on PACCAR from $135.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. StockNews.com upgraded PACCAR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Raymond James assumed coverage on PACCAR in a report on Friday, June 28th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their target price on PACCAR from $109.00 to $99.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 19th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $112.73.

In related news, CEO R Preston Feight sold 27,834 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.70, for a total value of $2,747,215.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 162,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,066,583.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PCAR opened at $95.12 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.54, a current ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $97.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $106.63. PACCAR Inc has a 52 week low of $80.94 and a 52 week high of $125.50. The stock has a market cap of $49.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.91.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The company reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by ($0.01). PACCAR had a return on equity of 29.87% and a net margin of 14.07%. The company had revenue of $8.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.33 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that PACCAR Inc will post 8.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 13th will be given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 13th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.26%. PACCAR’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.45%.

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Canada, Europe, Mexico, South America, Australia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

