Menard Financial Group LLC Purchases 79 Shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR)

Menard Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR – Free Report) by 2.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,853 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 79 shares during the period. Menard Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions were worth $759,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. LifeSteps Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions in the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Rothschild Investment LLC bought a new stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions in the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 57.1% in the fourth quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 165 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, New Covenant Trust Company N.A. bought a new position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.03% of the company’s stock.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE BR opened at $211.95 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $209.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $203.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.17 and a beta of 1.05. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a 1 year low of $166.73 and a 1 year high of $223.81.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Increases Dividend

Broadridge Financial Solutions ( NYSE:BR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The business services provider reported $3.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.49 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.96 billion. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a return on equity of 42.77% and a net margin of 10.73%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.21 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 8.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 12th will be given a $0.88 dividend. This is a positive change from Broadridge Financial Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 12th. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.61%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently issued reports on BR. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $239.00 to $246.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $185.00 price objective on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. StockNews.com upgraded Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $224.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Broadridge Financial Solutions presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $213.33.

Insider Buying and Selling at Broadridge Financial Solutions

In other news, CEO Timothy C. Gokey sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.11, for a total value of $5,227,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 200,675 shares in the company, valued at $41,963,149.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Chairman Richard J. Daly sold 21,938 shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions stock in a transaction on Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.66, for a total transaction of $4,555,645.08. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 105,094 shares in the company, valued at $21,823,820.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Timothy C. Gokey sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.11, for a total value of $5,227,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 200,675 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,963,149.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 134,386 shares of company stock worth $28,112,824. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Profile

(Free Report)

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and distributes regulatory reports, class action, and corporate action/reorganization event information, as well as tax reporting solutions.

