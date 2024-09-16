MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) Shares Purchased by Quantbot Technologies LP

Quantbot Technologies LP raised its holdings in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Free Report) by 127.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,903 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,750 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $8,058,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Amalgamated Bank increased its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre by 22.2% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 55 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the period. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC increased its stake in MercadoLibre by 40.9% in the 4th quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $861,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the period. QRG Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in MercadoLibre during the 4th quarter worth $223,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in MercadoLibre by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 78 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meridian Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of MercadoLibre during the 4th quarter worth approximately $231,000. 87.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ MELI opened at $2,122.37 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $107.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 94.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.28. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,141.04 and a 1 year high of $2,143.96. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1,860.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $1,673.87.

MercadoLibre ( NASDAQ:MELI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $10.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.53 by $1.95. The business had revenue of $5.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.64 billion. MercadoLibre had a return on equity of 43.52% and a net margin of 8.03%. The business’s revenue was up 41.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $5.16 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 35.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of MercadoLibre from $2,150.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Jefferies Financial Group raised MercadoLibre from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $1,400.00 to $2,100.00 in a research note on Monday, May 20th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of MercadoLibre from $2,250.00 to $2,500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com downgraded shares of MercadoLibre from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 10th. Finally, Dbs Bank upgraded shares of MercadoLibre from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $2,182.92.

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in the United States. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases digitally; and Mercado Pago FinTech platform, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

