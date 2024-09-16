Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Shares Sold by Keene & Associates Inc.

Keene & Associates Inc. cut its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Free Report) by 21.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 26,185 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,205 shares during the period. Merck & Co., Inc. accounts for 2.6% of Keene & Associates Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Keene & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $3,242,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Black Diamond Financial LLC increased its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 15.7% in the second quarter. Black Diamond Financial LLC now owns 4,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $497,000 after buying an additional 545 shares during the last quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC boosted its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 30.9% in the second quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC now owns 2,969,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $367,616,000 after purchasing an additional 701,481 shares during the period. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC increased its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.4% during the second quarter. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC now owns 71,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,909,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Fairfield Financial Advisors LTD acquired a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the second quarter worth $767,000. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 234,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,973,000 after buying an additional 3,127 shares during the last quarter. 76.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE MRK opened at $115.86 on Monday. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 12 month low of $99.14 and a 12 month high of $134.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $293.45 billion, a PE ratio of 128.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.39. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $118.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $124.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.22.

Merck & Co., Inc. ( NYSE:MRK Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.12. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 40.69% and a net margin of 21.99%. The company had revenue of $16.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.87 billion. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($2.06) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 8.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be issued a $0.77 dividend. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 16th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is 342.22%.

MRK has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $132.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Argus upgraded Merck & Co., Inc. to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $148.00 to $142.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $150.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $145.00 to $142.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and four have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Merck & Co., Inc. has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $134.58.

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes under the Keytruda, Bridion, Adempas, Lagevrio, Belsomra, Simponi, and Januvia brands, as well as vaccine products consisting of preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines under the Gardasil/Gardasil 9, ProQuad, M-M-R II, Varivax, RotaTeq, Live Oral, Vaxneuvance, Pneumovax 23, and Vaqta names.

