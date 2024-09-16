Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI) Sets New 12-Month High Following Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday after Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on the stock from $85.00 to $103.00. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an equal weight rating on the stock. Merit Medical Systems traded as high as $98.07 and last traded at $98.07, with a volume of 22149 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $96.16.

MMSI has been the topic of several other research reports. Baird R W raised shares of Merit Medical Systems to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 28th. StockNews.com raised shares of Merit Medical Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 target price on shares of Merit Medical Systems in a research report on Monday. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $92.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of Merit Medical Systems in a research note on Friday, June 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $96.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Merit Medical Systems has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.55.

In other Merit Medical Systems news, Director F. Ann Millner sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $1,062,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 32,391 shares in the company, valued at $2,753,235. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MMSI. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Merit Medical Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 114.6% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 397 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in shares of Merit Medical Systems during the first quarter worth about $44,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Merit Medical Systems during the 1st quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, EntryPoint Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Merit Medical Systems by 2,666.7% in the 1st quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 913 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 880 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.66% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a market cap of $5.78 billion, a PE ratio of 56.36, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.87. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $90.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $82.39. The company has a current ratio of 6.24, a quick ratio of 4.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.04. Merit Medical Systems had a net margin of 9.02% and a return on equity of 15.29%. The company had revenue of $338.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $334.94 million. Equities analysts forecast that Merit Medical Systems, Inc. will post 3.31 EPS for the current year.

Merit Medical Systems Company Profile

Merit Medical Systems, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets single-use medical products for interventional, diagnostic, and therapeutic procedures in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Cardiovascular and Endoscopy. The company provides micropuncture kits, angiographic needles, sheaths, guide wires, and safety products; peripheral intervention, including angiography, drainage, delivery systems, and embolotherapy products; spine products, such as vertebral augmentation, radiofrequency ablation, and bone biopsy systems; oncology products; and cardiac intervention products, such as access, angiography, electrophysiology and cardiac rhythm management, fluid management, hemodynamic monitoring, hemostasis, and intervention to treat various heart conditions.

