Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. Has $64.69 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) by 0.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 545,215 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,328 shares during the period. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF comprises about 1.4% of Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. owned 0.12% of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF worth $64,688,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 3.8% in the second quarter. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Mechanics Bank Trust Department raised its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Mechanics Bank Trust Department now owns 24,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,987,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,000 after buying an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Burkett Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Burkett Financial Services LLC now owns 13,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,577,000 after buying an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LVW Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 10,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,303,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Stock Up 0.9 %

VYM stock opened at $126.02 on Monday. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a twelve month low of $98.40 and a twelve month high of $127.50. The company has a market cap of $57.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.88 and a beta of 0.70. The business has a fifty day moving average of $123.05 and a 200-day moving average of $120.09.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Profile

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

