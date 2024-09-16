Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. Sells 20,100 Shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Free Report) by 18.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 90,541 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,100 shares during the quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $9,387,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nomura Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Church & Dwight by 442.1% during the fourth quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 14,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,338,000 after acquiring an additional 11,538 shares in the last quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co grew its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 342,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,755,000 after purchasing an additional 39,695 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in Church & Dwight by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 208,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,798,000 after purchasing an additional 23,754 shares in the last quarter. Cim LLC acquired a new stake in Church & Dwight during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,188,000. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Church & Dwight by 16.1% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 619,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,574,000 after buying an additional 86,045 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.60% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Church & Dwight

In other Church & Dwight news, EVP Barry A. Bruno sold 59,328 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.37, for a total transaction of $5,895,423.36. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,319 shares in the company, valued at approximately $429,179.03. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Church & Dwight Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of Church & Dwight stock opened at $104.04 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $102.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $104.16. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 1 year low of $82.25 and a 1 year high of $110.31. The company has a market capitalization of $25.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.03, a P/E/G ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.54.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.09. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 13.38% and a return on equity of 19.86%. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.92 EPS. Church & Dwight’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3.43 EPS for the current year.

Church & Dwight Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th were issued a dividend of $0.2838 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.09%. Church & Dwight’s payout ratio is currently 35.87%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CHD. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Church & Dwight from $107.00 to $105.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Church & Dwight from $110.00 to $101.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Argus upped their price objective on Church & Dwight from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Church & Dwight from $116.00 to $108.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Church & Dwight in a research report on Monday, June 24th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $114.00 price target for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $106.58.

About Church & Dwight

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates in three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorizers, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; cold shortening and relief products under the ZICAM brand; oral care products under the THERABREATH brand; and acne treatment products under the HERO brand.

