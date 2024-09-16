Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. Sells 3,364 Shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Free Report) by 0.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 373,551 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,364 shares during the quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $15,910,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Innealta Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 836.5% in the 2nd quarter. Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 974 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 870 shares in the last quarter. Clean Yield Group acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Tidemark LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $51,000. Institutional investors own 81.39% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSEARCA EEM opened at $42.83 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $42.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.13. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $36.38 and a fifty-two week high of $44.64.

About iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

