Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. Trims Stock Position in Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J)

Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. trimmed its position in Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 188,204 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,992 shares during the quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.15% of Jacobs Solutions worth $26,294,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Jacobs Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 427.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the period. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Jacobs Solutions in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Union Savings Bank boosted its position in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 78.1% during the 4th quarter. Union Savings Bank now owns 285 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Finally, Quarry LP increased its holdings in Jacobs Solutions by 108.9% in the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Jacobs Solutions alerts:

Insider Transactions at Jacobs Solutions

In related news, SVP William B. Allen, Jr. sold 1,451 shares of Jacobs Solutions stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.51, for a total transaction of $212,586.01. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,699 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,911,670.49. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP William B. Allen, Jr. sold 1,451 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.51, for a total value of $212,586.01. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,911,670.49. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Christopher M.T. Thompson sold 1,898 shares of Jacobs Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.85, for a total value of $286,313.30. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 42,069 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,346,108.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 21,516 shares of company stock worth $3,132,273. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Jacobs Solutions Stock Performance

Shares of J stock opened at $143.96 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $18.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.79, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.72. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $145.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $144.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Jacobs Solutions Inc. has a 12 month low of $120.71 and a 12 month high of $154.50.

Jacobs Solutions (NYSE:J – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.96. Jacobs Solutions had a return on equity of 14.76% and a net margin of 3.72%. The business had revenue of $4.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.82 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Jacobs Solutions Inc. will post 7.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Jacobs Solutions Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 26th were issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 26th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.81%. Jacobs Solutions’s payout ratio is currently 22.39%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently commented on J shares. Truist Financial restated a “hold” rating and set a $158.00 price target (up from $153.00) on shares of Jacobs Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. UBS Group raised their target price on Jacobs Solutions from $161.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Jacobs Solutions from $161.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Jacobs Solutions from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Jacobs Solutions from $163.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $161.67.

Check Out Our Latest Report on J

Jacobs Solutions Profile

(Free Report)

Jacobs Solutions Inc provides consulting, technical, engineering, scientific, and project delivery services for the government and private sectors in the United States, Europe, Canada, India, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Critical Mission Solutions, People & Places Solutions, Divergent Solutions, and PA Consulting segments.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding J? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Jacobs Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jacobs Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.