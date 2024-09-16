Meter Governance (MTRG) Hits Self Reported Market Cap of $14.64 Million

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on September 16th. Meter Governance has a market cap of $14.64 million and $65,632.08 worth of Meter Governance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Meter Governance coin can currently be purchased for $0.47 or 0.00000798 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Meter Governance has traded 15.1% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Meter Governance Coin Profile

Meter Governance (MTRG) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 1st, 2018. Meter Governance’s total supply is 47,434,989 coins and its circulating supply is 31,283,640 coins. The official website for Meter Governance is www.meter.io. Meter Governance’s official Twitter account is @meter_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Meter Governance is medium.com/meter-io.

Meter Governance Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Meter Governance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Meter Governance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Meter Governance using one of the exchanges listed above.

