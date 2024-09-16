MetFi (METFI) 1-Day Volume Reaches $526,091.40

MetFi (METFI) traded down 16.5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on September 16th. MetFi has a market cap of $72.28 million and $526,091.40 worth of MetFi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, MetFi has traded down 22.5% against the dollar. One MetFi token can now be purchased for approximately $0.39 or 0.00000680 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About MetFi

MetFi’s launch date was May 20th, 2022. MetFi’s total supply is 481,256,354 tokens and its circulating supply is 184,351,644 tokens. The official website for MetFi is app.metfi.io. The official message board for MetFi is medium.com/@metfi_dao. MetFi’s official Twitter account is @metfi_dao.

Buying and Selling MetFi

MetFi (METFI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform.

