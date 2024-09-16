Methanex Co. (NASDAQ:MEOH) Receives $56.88 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Methanex Co. (NASDAQ:MEOH – Get Free Report) (TSE:MX) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $55.88.
MEOH has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of Methanex in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Barclays cut Methanex from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $56.00 to $44.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Methanex from $51.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Methanex from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 10th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price target on Methanex from $62.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 11th.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Methanex Stock Up 0.9 %
MEOH opened at $37.74 on Wednesday. Methanex has a one year low of $36.13 and a one year high of $56.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.25. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $45.50 and its 200-day moving average is $47.29. The company has a market capitalization of $2.54 billion, a PE ratio of 15.99 and a beta of 1.36.
Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH – Get Free Report) (TSE:MX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $920.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $954.26 million. Methanex had a return on equity of 5.44% and a net margin of 4.05%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.60 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Methanex will post 2.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Methanex Dividend Announcement
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be paid a $0.185 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 16th. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.96%. Methanex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.36%.
About Methanex
Methanex Corporation produces and supplies methanol in China, Europe, the United States, South America, South Korea, Canada, and Asia. The company also purchases methanol produced by others under methanol offtake contracts and on the spot market. In addition, it owns and leases storage and terminal facilities.
