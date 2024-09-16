Methanex Co. (NASDAQ:MEOH) Receives $56.88 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Methanex Co. (NASDAQ:MEOH – Get Free Report) (TSE:MX) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $55.88.

MEOH has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of Methanex in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Barclays cut Methanex from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $56.00 to $44.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Methanex from $51.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Methanex from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 10th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price target on Methanex from $62.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 11th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MEOH. Headlands Technologies LLC grew its stake in Methanex by 346.5% in the first quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 902 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Methanex in the first quarter valued at about $45,000. Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in Methanex by 52,500.0% in the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,578 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 1,575 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Methanex by 572.5% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,910 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 1,626 shares in the last quarter. Finally, U S Global Investors Inc. purchased a new position in Methanex in the first quarter valued at about $178,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.49% of the company’s stock.

MEOH opened at $37.74 on Wednesday. Methanex has a one year low of $36.13 and a one year high of $56.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.25. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $45.50 and its 200-day moving average is $47.29. The company has a market capitalization of $2.54 billion, a PE ratio of 15.99 and a beta of 1.36.

Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH – Get Free Report) (TSE:MX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $920.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $954.26 million. Methanex had a return on equity of 5.44% and a net margin of 4.05%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.60 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Methanex will post 2.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be paid a $0.185 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 16th. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.96%. Methanex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.36%.

Methanex Corporation produces and supplies methanol in China, Europe, the United States, South America, South Korea, Canada, and Asia. The company also purchases methanol produced by others under methanol offtake contracts and on the spot market. In addition, it owns and leases storage and terminal facilities.

