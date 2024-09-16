Miller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLR) Shares Sold by Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc.

Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of Miller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLR – Free Report) by 2.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 71,989 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 2,081 shares during the quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. owned 0.63% of Miller Industries worth $3,961,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Miller Industries by 1.1% during the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 154,484 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $8,500,000 after purchasing an additional 1,722 shares during the period. AdvisorShares Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Miller Industries by 7.4% during the second quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 136,902 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $7,426,000 after purchasing an additional 9,384 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Miller Industries by 1.3% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 100,538 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $5,532,000 after purchasing an additional 1,253 shares during the period. Narwhal Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of Miller Industries by 18.2% during the second quarter. Narwhal Capital Management now owns 86,585 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $4,764,000 after purchasing an additional 13,323 shares during the period. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Miller Industries by 1,404.6% during the first quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 57,173 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,864,000 after purchasing an additional 53,373 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.24% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Miller Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th.

Miller Industries Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:MLR opened at $58.05 on Monday. Miller Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $34.96 and a 12-month high of $69.75. The company has a market capitalization of $665.83 million, a PE ratio of 10.13 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a 50 day moving average of $60.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $55.85. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Miller Industries (NYSE:MLR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The auto parts company reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Miller Industries had a return on equity of 20.16% and a net margin of 5.55%. The company had revenue of $371.45 million during the quarter.

Miller Industries Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 9th will be issued a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 9th. Miller Industries’s payout ratio is presently 13.26%.

Miller Industries Profile

Miller Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells towing and recovery equipment. The company offers wreckers that are used to recover and tow disabled vehicles and other equipment; and car carriers, which are specialized flat-bed vehicles with hydraulic tilt mechanisms, which are used to transport new or disabled vehicles and other equipment.

