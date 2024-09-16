Mizuho Upgrades Delek US (NYSE:DK) to “Neutral”

Delek US (NYSE:DK – Get Free Report) was upgraded by Mizuho from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report released on Monday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $26.00 price objective on the oil and gas company’s stock, down from their previous price objective of $28.00. Mizuho’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 34.02% from the stock’s previous close.

DK has been the topic of several other research reports. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Delek US from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Delek US from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $23.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Scotiabank decreased their price target on Delek US from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 12th. StockNews.com upgraded Delek US from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Delek US from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.60.

Shares of DK stock opened at $19.40 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.35. Delek US has a fifty-two week low of $18.35 and a fifty-two week high of $33.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.65 and a beta of 1.14.

Delek US (NYSE:DK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.92) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.42) by $0.50. Delek US had a negative net margin of 0.69% and a negative return on equity of 4.53%. The company had revenue of $3.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.31 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.00 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Delek US will post -2.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Avigal Soreq bought 5,651 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $20.42 per share, for a total transaction of $115,393.42. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 188,881 shares in the company, valued at $3,856,950.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Delek US by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 620,957 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $16,021,000 after purchasing an additional 13,238 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in Delek US during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $395,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Delek US by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,139,059 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $106,790,000 after purchasing an additional 59,537 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in shares of Delek US by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 65,508 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,690,000 after buying an additional 6,398 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Delek US in the 4th quarter worth approximately $16,341,000. 97.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Delek US Holdings, Inc engages in the integrated downstream energy business in the United States. The company operates through Refining, Logistics, and Retail segments. The Refining segment processes crude oil and other feedstock for the manufacture of various grades of gasoline, diesel fuel, aviation fuel, asphalt, and other petroleum-based products that are distributed through owned and third-party product terminal.

