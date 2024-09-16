MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI) Downgraded to Neutral at Citigroup

MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report issued on Monday, Marketbeat reports. They currently have a $120.00 price target on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, down from their previous price target of $145.00. Citigroup’s price target suggests a potential upside of 7.29% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on MKSI. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on MKS Instruments in a report on Monday, August 5th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $155.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on MKS Instruments from $153.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. TD Cowen boosted their price target on MKS Instruments from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $142.00 price objective on shares of MKS Instruments in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on MKS Instruments in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $160.00 price objective for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, MKS Instruments currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $142.00.

Shares of MKSI opened at $111.85 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 3.58 and a quick ratio of 2.31. MKS Instruments has a one year low of $63.44 and a one year high of $147.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.19, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.64. The business has a fifty day moving average of $119.66 and a 200 day moving average of $124.31.

MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.51. MKS Instruments had a return on equity of 14.91% and a net margin of 0.25%. The company had revenue of $887.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $866.38 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.32 earnings per share. MKS Instruments’s revenue was down 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that MKS Instruments will post 5.6 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Jacqueline F. Moloney sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.46, for a total transaction of $30,865.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,300,404.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Jacqueline F. Moloney sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.46, for a total transaction of $30,865.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,300,404.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Elizabeth Mora sold 275 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.97, for a total value of $31,891.75. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,934 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,079,805.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,325 shares of company stock valued at $276,435. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MKSI. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in MKS Instruments in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in MKS Instruments during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in MKS Instruments during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Quest Partners LLC bought a new stake in MKS Instruments during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Key Financial Inc bought a new stake in MKS Instruments during the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Institutional investors own 99.79% of the company’s stock.

MKS Instruments, Inc provides foundational technology solutions to semiconductor manufacturing, electronics and packaging, and specialty industrial applications in the United States, Germany, China, South Korea, and internationally. It operates through Vacuum Solutions Division (VSD), Photonics Solutions Division (PSD), and Material Solutions Division (MSD) segments.

