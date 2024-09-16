Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) PT Lowered to $125.00

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Free Report) had its price target decreased by investment analysts at Barclays from $155.00 to $125.00 in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 81.69% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. HSBC upgraded Moderna from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $82.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Moderna from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $120.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Friday. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Moderna from $157.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Moderna from $90.00 to $75.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, Bank of America cut their target price on Moderna from $130.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $106.53.

Shares of NASDAQ:MRNA traded up $0.52 during trading on Monday, reaching $68.80. 827,550 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,216,714. Moderna has a 12-month low of $62.55 and a 12-month high of $170.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.37 billion, a PE ratio of -4.43 and a beta of 1.67. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $95.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $111.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 4.09 and a quick ratio of 3.92.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($3.33) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.47) by $0.14. The company had revenue of $241.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $128.41 million. Moderna had a negative net margin of 116.18% and a negative return on equity of 21.35%. Moderna’s revenue for the quarter was down 29.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($3.62) earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Moderna will post -9.52 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Moderna

In other news, CFO James M. Mock sold 1,321 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.39, for a total value of $104,874.19. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $682,754. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, President Stephen Hoge sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.12, for a total transaction of $1,816,800.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 1,442,089 shares in the company, valued at $174,665,819.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO James M. Mock sold 1,321 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.39, for a total transaction of $104,874.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 8,600 shares in the company, valued at $682,754. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 93,158 shares of company stock worth $11,167,312. 15.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Moderna

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MRNA. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Moderna in the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV acquired a new position in shares of Moderna in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Family Firm Inc. acquired a new stake in Moderna during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Cedar Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Moderna by 45.0% during the first quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC now owns 290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Moderna during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.33% of the company’s stock.

Moderna Company Profile

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes messenger RNA therapeutics and vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, autoimmune, and cardiovascular diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its respiratory vaccines include COVID-19, influenza, and respiratory syncytial virus, spikevax, and hMPV/PIV3 vaccines; latent vaccines comprise cytomegalovirus, epstein-barr virus, herpes simplex virus, varicella zoster virus, and human immunodeficiency virus vaccines; public health vaccines consists of Zika, Nipah, Mpox vaccines; and infectious diseases vaccines, such as lyme and norovirus vaccines.

