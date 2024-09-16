Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) Shares Acquired by Plato Investment Management Ltd

Plato Investment Management Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Free Report) by 273.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 938 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 687 shares during the period. Plato Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Monolithic Power Systems were worth $771,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new stake in Monolithic Power Systems during the 2nd quarter worth about $633,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 4.5% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 173,330 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $142,422,000 after purchasing an additional 7,483 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Monolithic Power Systems by 7.1% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,551 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,918,000 after buying an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC increased its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 2,663 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,188,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the period. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Monolithic Power Systems during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. 93.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Victor K. Lee sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $820.46, for a total transaction of $820,460.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 29,232 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,983,686.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Deming Xiao sold 3,205 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $831.58, for a total value of $2,665,213.90. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 203,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $168,987,866.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Victor K. Lee sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $820.46, for a total value of $820,460.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 29,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,983,686.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 98,299 shares of company stock worth $83,140,933 over the last 90 days. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MPWR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $800.00 to $880.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems from $799.00 to $918.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Raymond James upped their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $770.00 to $925.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $750.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $800.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $912.30.

Monolithic Power Systems Trading Up 2.0 %

Shares of MPWR opened at $914.10 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $44.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 108.95, a PEG ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 1.12. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $392.10 and a 12 month high of $959.64. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $858.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $771.59.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The semiconductor company reported $3.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.07 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $507.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $490.66 million. Monolithic Power Systems had a net margin of 21.70% and a return on equity of 20.24%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.05 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 10.41 EPS for the current year.

Monolithic Power Systems Company Profile

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of semiconductor-based power electronics solutions for the storage and computing, automotive, enterprise data, consumer, communications, and industrial markets. The company provides direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as cloud-based CPU servers, server artificial intelligence applications, storage applications, commercial notebooks, digital cockpit, power sources, home appliances, 4G and 5G infrastructure, and satellite communications applications.

