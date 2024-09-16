Montag & Caldwell LLC Buys 8,452 Shares of TransUnion (NYSE:TRU)

Montag & Caldwell LLC increased its stake in TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Free Report) by 151.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,026 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,452 shares during the quarter. Montag & Caldwell LLC’s holdings in TransUnion were worth $1,040,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of TRU. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co raised its stake in shares of TransUnion by 3.6% in the first quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 179,865 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $14,369,000 after buying an additional 6,270 shares during the period. Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of TransUnion in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,900,000. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of TransUnion by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 327,518 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,136,000 after buying an additional 7,636 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in TransUnion by 24.1% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,468,854 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $257,250,000 after buying an additional 674,187 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its position in shares of TransUnion by 37.1% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 460,203 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,621,000 after acquiring an additional 124,492 shares in the last quarter.

Get TransUnion alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Timothy J. Martin sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.65, for a total value of $239,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 49,239 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,709,710.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Timothy J. Martin sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.65, for a total value of $239,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,239 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,709,710.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Steven M. Chaouki sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.65, for a total transaction of $95,650.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 64,488 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,168,277.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 32,200 shares of company stock valued at $2,665,257 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

TransUnion Price Performance

TRU stock opened at $100.39 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -70.20, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.62. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $88.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $80.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. TransUnion has a 12-month low of $42.09 and a 12-month high of $100.97.

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The business services provider reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.13. TransUnion had a positive return on equity of 15.03% and a negative net margin of 6.11%. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.76 EPS. TransUnion’s revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that TransUnion will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current year.

TransUnion Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 23rd were issued a $0.105 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 23rd. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.42%. TransUnion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -29.37%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently issued reports on TRU. Needham & Company LLC lowered TransUnion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of TransUnion from $85.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of TransUnion from $87.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Bank of America raised shares of TransUnion from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of TransUnion from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on TRU

TransUnion Profile

(Free Report)

TransUnion operates as a global consumer credit reporting agency that provides risk and information solutions. The company operates through U.S. Markets, International, and Consumer Interactive segments. The U.S. Markets segment provides consumer reports, actionable insights, and analytic services to businesses, which uses its services to acquire new customers; assess consumer ability to pay for services; identify cross-selling opportunities; measure and manage debt portfolio risk; collect debt; verify consumer identities; and mitigate fraud risk.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for TransUnion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransUnion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.