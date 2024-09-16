Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MSD) Short Interest Down 31.7% in August

Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MSD – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 31,700 shares, a decrease of 31.7% from the August 15th total of 46,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 75,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Institutional Trading of Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MSD. Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $137,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $99,000. MONECO Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund during the 1st quarter worth approximately $88,000. Wealthspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $74,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund by 66.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after buying an additional 8,000 shares during the last quarter.

Get Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund alerts:

Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund Stock Up 1.6 %

MSD stock traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $7.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 137,588 shares, compared to its average volume of 70,877. The company’s 50 day moving average is $7.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.36. Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund has a fifty-two week low of $6.11 and a fifty-two week high of $8.00.

Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund Dividend Announcement

About Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 28th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.04%.

(Get Free Report)

Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income fund launched and managed by Morgan Stanley Investment Management Inc The fund invests in fixed income markets of emerging market countries across the globe. It primarily invests in debt securities of government and government-related issuers, of entities organized to restructure outstanding debt of such issuers and debt securities of corporate issuers in or organized under the laws of emerging countries.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.