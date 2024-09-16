Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) Shares Sold by J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. cut its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Free Report) by 2.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,224 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 378 shares during the quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $1,285,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MS. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 328.0% during the fourth quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 14,739 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,415,000 after buying an additional 11,295 shares in the last quarter. AMG National Trust Bank grew its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 13,859 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,292,000 after buying an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Morgan Stanley in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $958,105,000. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 98.8% in the fourth quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 56,105 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,232,000 after purchasing an additional 27,879 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coldstream Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 57,740 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,384,000 after purchasing an additional 882 shares in the last quarter. 84.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Morgan Stanley alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $105.00 price target on shares of Morgan Stanley in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Citigroup upped their price target on Morgan Stanley from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Morgan Stanley from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $99.00 to $95.00 in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Oppenheimer downgraded Morgan Stanley from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $101.73.

Morgan Stanley Price Performance

Morgan Stanley stock opened at $98.25 on Monday. Morgan Stanley has a 12 month low of $69.42 and a 12 month high of $109.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.96, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $100.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $96.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $159.67 billion, a PE ratio of 17.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.37.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $15.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.32 billion. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 11.85% and a net margin of 10.17%. Morgan Stanley’s revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.24 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Morgan Stanley will post 7.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Morgan Stanley Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 31st were issued a $0.925 dividend. This is a positive change from Morgan Stanley’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 31st. This represents a $3.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.77%. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio is 67.40%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Morgan Stanley

In related news, insider Mandell Crawley sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.25, for a total transaction of $368,375.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 43,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,549,326. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Morgan Stanley news, insider Mandell Crawley sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.25, for a total value of $368,375.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 43,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,549,326. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Raja Akram sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.37, for a total value of $797,775.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 87,119 shares in the company, valued at $9,266,848.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 252,000 shares of company stock valued at $26,546,370. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Morgan Stanley Company Profile

(Free Report)

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Morgan Stanley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morgan Stanley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.