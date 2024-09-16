MS INTERNATIONAL plc (LON:MSI) Insider Sells £142,272 in Stock

MS INTERNATIONAL plc (LON:MSI – Get Free Report) insider Michael O’Connell sold 13,680 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,040 ($13.60), for a total value of £142,272 ($186,049.43).
Michael O’Connell also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, July 16th, Michael O’Connell sold 9,187 shares of MS INTERNATIONAL stock. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,110 ($14.52), for a total value of £101,975.70 ($133,353.86).
MS INTERNATIONAL Stock Performance
Shares of MSI traded up GBX 0.80 ($0.01) on Monday, reaching GBX 1,052.80 ($13.77). 13,330 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,721. The firm has a market cap of £168.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,534.79 and a beta of 0.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 0.95. MS INTERNATIONAL plc has a 12 month low of GBX 651 ($8.51) and a 12 month high of GBX 1,180 ($15.43). The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 1,068.60 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 975.22.
MS INTERNATIONAL Increases Dividend
MS INTERNATIONAL Company Profile
MS INTERNATIONAL plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services specialist engineering products in the United Kingdom, Europe, the United States of America, and South America. The company operates through Defence, Forgings, Petrol Station Superstructures, and Corporate Branding divisions.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than MS INTERNATIONAL
- 3 Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy Now
- Roblox’s Growth Beyond Kids: Stock Set for Major Moves
- Which Wall Street Analysts are the Most Accurate?
- 5 Oversold Stocks to Buy Right Now
- Most Volatile Stocks, What Investors Need to Know
- Congress Members Are Buying These 3 Hot Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for MS INTERNATIONAL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MS INTERNATIONAL and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.