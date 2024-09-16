MS INTERNATIONAL plc (LON:MSI) Insider Sells £142,272 in Stock

MS INTERNATIONAL plc (LON:MSI – Get Free Report) insider Michael O’Connell sold 13,680 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,040 ($13.60), for a total value of £142,272 ($186,049.43).

Michael O’Connell also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, July 16th, Michael O’Connell sold 9,187 shares of MS INTERNATIONAL stock. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,110 ($14.52), for a total value of £101,975.70 ($133,353.86).

MS INTERNATIONAL Stock Performance

Shares of MSI traded up GBX 0.80 ($0.01) on Monday, reaching GBX 1,052.80 ($13.77). 13,330 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,721. The firm has a market cap of £168.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,534.79 and a beta of 0.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 0.95. MS INTERNATIONAL plc has a 12 month low of GBX 651 ($8.51) and a 12 month high of GBX 1,180 ($15.43). The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 1,068.60 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 975.22.

MS INTERNATIONAL Increases Dividend

MS INTERNATIONAL Company Profile

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 11th were given a GBX 16.50 ($0.22) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.61%. This is a boost from MS INTERNATIONAL’s previous dividend of $3.00. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 11th. MS INTERNATIONAL’s dividend payout ratio is 2,941.18%.

MS INTERNATIONAL plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services specialist engineering products in the United Kingdom, Europe, the United States of America, and South America. The company operates through Defence, Forgings, Petrol Station Superstructures, and Corporate Branding divisions.

