MultiChoice Group Limited (OTCMKTS:MCHOY) Short Interest Down 25.0% in August

MultiChoice Group Limited (OTCMKTS:MCHOY – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a decline of 25.0% from the August 15th total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.1 days.

MultiChoice Group Trading Up 2.8 %

MCHOY opened at $6.20 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $5.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.96. MultiChoice Group has a 1 year low of $3.48 and a 1 year high of $6.62.

MultiChoice Group Company Profile

MultiChoice Group Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates video-entertainment subscriber platforms in South Africa, rest of Africa, Europe, and internationally. It operates through South Africa, Rest of Africa, and Technology segments. The company offers digital satellite television and online services, including subscription and transactional video on demand; and digital terrestrial television services to subscribers.

