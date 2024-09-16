MultiChoice Group Limited (OTCMKTS:MCHOY) Short Interest Down 25.0% in August

MultiChoice Group Limited (OTCMKTS:MCHOY – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a decline of 25.0% from the August 15th total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.1 days.
MultiChoice Group Trading Up 2.8 %
MCHOY opened at $6.20 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $5.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.96. MultiChoice Group has a 1 year low of $3.48 and a 1 year high of $6.62.
MultiChoice Group Company Profile
